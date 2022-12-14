Schoen: ‘Joe Biden’s Worst Nightmare Is Ron DeSantis’

Former Bill Clinton adviser Doug Schoen said Wednesday on FNC’s “The Story” that Gov. Ron DeSantis is President Joe Biden’s “worst nightmare” as a Republican opponent in the 2024 presidential race.

Schoen also said former President Donald Trump is “sinking.”

Referencing a new Suffolk University/USA TODAY national poll of registered voters, anchor Martha MacCallum asked, “In a head to head Biden 47, Trump 40, then against DeSantis, Biden loses 43 to 47. Doug, your take?”

Schoen said, “Yeah, look, to put it bluntly, Trump is sinking, DeSantis is surging. Joe Biden’s worst nightmare is Ron DeSantis. He believes he can beat Donald Trump even with the very low approval ratings that Kellyanne rightly speaks of. There was no bump for the Democrats in the mid-term. It was a repudiation of Trump and Trump candidates. I think DeSantis is ideally positioned. Now, we all know that frontrunners early on, particularly those that are untested, have a long way to go, and in a multi-candidate field, anything could happen. Right now, it’s fair to say that Ron DeSantis is the odds-on favorite to be the Republican nominee and potentially the next president of the United States.”

He added, “As a Democrat, my fear is DeSantis, not Trump.”

