Comer on Twitter Files: ‘FBI Needs to Be Dismantled’ and Rebuilt, Starting with Its Budget, We Need to Probe Google, Facebook

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacted to the latest Twitter files release by stating that investigations of big tech will go beyond Twitter to Facebook and Google and also saying, “The entire FBI needs to be dismantled, we need to start all over. We need to enact strict reforms, and there need to be checks and balances at the FBI.” And that fixing the agency and holding it accountable begins with the budget process, which is why the push for an omnibus is aggravating.

Comer stated, “My concern was that this was a rogue FBI employee or two…but what we found today is the FBI had its own ministry of propaganda.”

He added, “This is serious, what else are they involved in at the FBI? The entire FBI needs to be dismantled, we need to start all over. We need to enact strict reforms, and there need to be checks and balances at the FBI.”

Host Tammy Bruce then asked, “I trust, though, that you are going to expand this beyond Twitter. You mentioned Google, you mentioned, perhaps, Facebook…are you going to expand and include those platforms, which we also know, at least from Mark Zuckerberg, he too was contacted by the FBI. I think we only know a portion of that, are you going to expand this investigation?”

Comer responded, “Yes. This is going to take several committees focusing a lot of attention. Big tech is going to be a priority for the Republican majority.”

Comer concluded that “the FBI was involved in censorship…they have stepped in where the government does not belong. And this has to end. People have to be held accountable and we’re going to have to start with the budget, that’s what is so frustrating about what’s going on right now in Washington.”

