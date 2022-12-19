Harris: I ‘Would Require’ Tech to ‘Work with Us’ to Ensure There’s Not ‘Manipulation’ to Upend ‘the Security of our Democracy and our Nation’

During a portion of an interview on NPR aired on Monday’s “All Things Considered,” Vice President Kamala Harris commented on the changes at Twitter by stating she expects and “would require” leaders in the tech sector to “work with us who are concerned about national security, concerned about upholding and protecting our democracy,” to do everything they can so there is not “a manipulation that is allowed or overlooked” that intends to upend “the security of our democracy and our nation.”

NPR White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, who conducted the interview with Harris, stated that the Vice President didn’t clearly answer a question on whether things on Twitter could reach a point where she stops using the platform, but told her that she has concerns about disinformation spreading.

In the clip of the interview that played next, Harris said, “So, what I would say about any social media site is this: I fully expect and would require that leaders in that sector cooperate and work with us who are concerned about national security, concerned about upholding and protecting our democracy, to do everything in their power to ensure that there is not a manipulation that is allowed or overlooked that is done with the intention of upending the security of our democracy and our nation.”

