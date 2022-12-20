McCarthy: Senate Trying to Pass Omnibus So ‘Nobody Can Read It’ and We Won’t Allow That Process Going Forward

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that the omnibus spending bill is being passed through a process where no one can read it and without any committee process, and “when we take the majority, we won’t allow the Senate bills to come up unless they move through committee. We won’t allow them to do an omnibus again.” And House Republicans need to be able to “craft one in the beginning of next year where we can save and eliminate waste, but actually save money for the taxpayer as well.”

McCarthy stated, “They moved a continuing resolution until right before Christmas. They’re passing — trying to pass this where nobody can read it. You’re correct, you have Leahy (D-VT) and Shelby (R-AL) — two Senators who will no longer be Senators 14 days from now — write a bill that they wouldn’t even show anybody. Then they’re going to have the House of Representatives tell them you can’t leave for Christmas until you vote on this. Well, you know what, the American people are smarter than this. The American people understand, they want to stop wasting money causing more inflation. They want to have a say in this process. Don’t buy into what the Democrats planned all along. They never moved these bills through the light of day. They never had a hearing in the process. And you know what, when we take the majority, we won’t allow the Senate bills to come up unless they move through committee. We won’t allow them to do an omnibus again. But we need to stop this one now, let us craft one in the beginning of next year where we can save and eliminate waste, but actually save money for the taxpayer as well.”

