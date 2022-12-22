Cammack: Dems Are So Opposed to Border Security, They’ll Kill Omnibus They Said Was Important to Avoid Title 42 Staying

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) pointed out that Senate Democrats were terrified that an amendment by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) to the omnibus bill to keep Title 42 in place would be a poison pill for House Democrats that would cause them to kill the bill that, earlier that night, they claimed was crucial and needed to be passed to help Ukraine. And that the willingness to kill the omnibus over Title 42 “speaks volumes” about how much Democrats in the House oppose border security.

Cammack said, “This is nothing more than a power grab by Nancy Pelosi to extend her speakership into the end of next year. This is her last hurrah. And the fact that you are hearing from Democrats in the Senate that the House will not pass a Title 42 component speaks volumes. Because last night, what we heard was, we need to do this for Ukraine. How about we put America first and actually secure our own dang borders and hold onto the programs that are left that the Biden administration is trying to get rid of? That’s what we need to do. So, this is very important here.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett