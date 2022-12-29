Dem Rep. Escobar: Border Experiencing ‘Western Hemispheric Refugee Crisis of Historic Proportions’

Representative Veronica Escobar (D-TX) said Thursday on CNN’s “At This Hour” that the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border is a “Western Hemispheric refugee crisis of historic proportions.”

Escobar called for the Biden administration to mobilize the State Department.

Guest anchor Amara Walker said, “In terms of your party, right, I’m sorry to cut you off. We’re running out of time. How do you feel about how the Biden administration has been handling the surge? Is there a comprehensive policy, a strategy? Where do the Democrats stand? Are you united on this?”

Escobar said, “Secretary Mayorkas has been doing absolutely everything he possibly can. He’s been really a key leader on this, on helping communities like El Paso. But, you know, again, it is going to take legislation, and it’s going to take a multifaceted approach. The Biden administration, I think, needs to really also mobilize the State Department in the same way that the Department of Homeland Security has been mobilized. This is a western hemispheric refugee crisis of historic proportions. There needs to be far more diplomacy and the State Department involvement in addressing what is not going to get better any time soon.”

