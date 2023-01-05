GOP Rep. Bacon: House Republicans Voting Against McCarthy Speakership ‘Like Terrorism’

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that his Republican colleagues refusing to support Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for Speaker of the House were like terrorists.

When anchor Jake Tapper asked about former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) saying ‘That he worked in counter-terrorism and you can’t negotiate with terrorists,’ Bacon “I feel that way.”

He continued, “We were talking about that today. Hostage takers at least have a goal, and they have demands. We met those demands, and still, they can’t get to yes. They refuse to get to yes. They’ve been offered everything but one demand that we’ve not gone to. So this is more like terrorism, and you’re right.”

He added, “Their constituents, at some point, are going to say this is baloney. We’ve had enough. You’re derailing the conservative agenda, and I think that’s hopefully going to have some impact over time.”

Bacon concluded, “We are already seeing the outcry of people say this is wrong what they are doing. I hear it in our district, I hear it on talk shows, I hear from conservative commentators. So I think over time, we can have some success here.”

