China Committee Chair Gallagher: ‘We Want the Biden Administration to Follow the Law’ on Foreign Gifts to Schools

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), the Chair of the new committee on the Chinese Communist Party, stated that the committee will dig into the Biden administration apparently failing to follow laws involving the disclosure of foreign gifts to American universities.

Gallagher began by responding to claims from Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) that the committee will endanger lives by stating, [relevant remarks begin around 1:50] “The Chinese people are the victims of the regime. So, we need to draw that distinction at every turn. And here in America, we have Chinese Americans that are subject to a very intense transnational coercion and intimidation campaign. We’ve seen reporting about, effectively, Chinese police stations on American soil. And to tie it to higher education, we have Chinese students that are often targeted.”

He continued, “So, I welcome the Democrat participation. I think we started off on a strong bipartisan footing. And I think we can investigate these things in a bipartisan manner. We don’t want our universities, which were once the crown jewel of western civilization, to be corrupted by foreign influence. We want transparency. We want the Biden administration to follow the law. There are laws governing disclosure of foreign gifts, which it appears they’re not following right now. So, I think my Democratic colleagues will be interested in that debate. I’m glad we got a strong vote to start off our work and I want the best members on both sides of the aisle to work together to defend America, American sovereignty, and our interests from Chinese Communist Party aggression.”

