MSNBC’s Reid: Marjorie Taylor Greene on Committees Literally Putting Confederates in Charge

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Wednesday on her show “The ReidOut” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was like Confederate President Jefferson Davis while discussing her appointments to the Oversight and Accountability Committee and the Homeland Security Committee.

Reid said, “Harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was one of the many things that got her kicked off her committees in the last Congresses. But that’s water under the bridge now that she’s one of Kevin McCarthy’s biggest backers. It is what she has done and said since she has been in Congress. That’s what makes her appointment the most alarming. Cassidy Hutchison told the January 6 committee that Greene bragged about the number of her QAnon follower constituents who were in Washington on the 6th to back Trump’s attempts to stay in office. And Last month Greene spoke at the New York Young Republicans Conference where the group’s president declared total war on their perceived enemies and trotting out the who’s who of white nationalists.”

She added, “This is the completion of the insurrection. This is as if Jefferson Davis, you know, was made chairman of the Senate Oversight Committee or placed in charge of the United States Senate or the House. This is placing, literally, the confederates in charge of the union. Your thoughts on these developments?”

New York Times writer Charles Blow said, “You’re right. And I’m no a fan of Jefferson Davis. Marjorie Taylor Greene is no Jefferson Davis. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a hollow shell of a person that believes, and is actually correct in believing, that theatrics get her attention and attention makes her money, and money makes her powerful within her party. So she is a stunt queen.”

