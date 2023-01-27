Rubio: Congressional Overseers Are the only Ones Not Allowed to Know What Was in Trump, Biden Docs

Senator @MarcoRubio says that withholding some funding for intelligence agencies is "one of the pieces of leverage" that the Senate Intel Committee could use to try and obtain the documents found at Pres. Biden’s Delaware home and Former Pres. Trump’s Florida home. pic.twitter.com/NJXbEOpeMs

During a portion of an interview with CBS News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan set to air on Sunday’s “Face the Nation” and aired on Thursday’s “Red and Blue,” Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said that it’s absurd that “the only people who are not allowed to know” what was in the classified documents that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump had are members of Congress tasked with oversight and warned that the committee can withhold funds if they don’t get information.

Rubio said, “Let me tell you how absurd this is. There isn’t a day that goes by that there isn’t some media report about what was found where, some sort of characterization of the material in the press. I just saw one this morning, again. So, somehow, the only people who are not allowed to know what was in there are congressional oversight committees.”

In another part of the interview, Rubio said that while he’s not in the business of making threats at the moment, “there are things we need to do as a committee every year to authorize the moving around of funds. I think the director of national intelligence and other heads of intelligence agencies are aware of that. At some point, I’d prefer for them just to call us this morning or tomorrow or whenever and say, look, this is the arrangement that we think that we can reach so that the overseers can get access to this. I’d prefer not to go down that road, but it’s one of the pieces of leverage we have as Congress. We’re not going to sit here and just issue press releases all day.”

