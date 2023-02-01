Durbin: Biden Should ‘Absolutely Not’ Negotiate on Debt Ceiling

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Wednesday on “CNN This Morning” that President Joe Biden should “absolutely not” negotiate on the debt ceiling.

Anchor Poppy Harlow said, “Yesterday, Speaker McCarthy said he thinks Biden will, quote, ‘sit down and negotiate,’ close quote, today. Do you think President Biden should negotiate on the debt ceiling?”

Durbin said, “Absolutely not. The debt ceiling is a critical vote for our economy, for jobs for the fate of businesses, and the reputation of the United States to pay its bills. That should not be negotiated.”

He continued, “Now if Speaker McCarthy wants to negotiate on the budget, that’s another item. That’s another issue. It’ll come up a little later. And I would suggest to him some of the things that are coming forward from MAGA Republicans, attacks on Social Security and Medicare, which Senator Scott of Florida have suggested, as well as the notion of a 30 percent national sales tax, which is floating in the House of Representatives are non-starters.”

Harlow asked, “Do you think it is more likely we will see a default than it was when we came to the brink in 2011?”

Durbin said, “God forbid Speaker McCarthy would want that on his record. For the first time in the history of the United States, we are going to default on our debt? This default would be disastrous in terms of new home purchases and the value of homes, businesses and jobs. We are going to find ourselves in a spin into a recession if McCarthy follows through.”

