MSNBC’s Mitchell: I Was ‘Imprecise’ to Claim DeSantis Didn’t Want Slavery Taught in Schools

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell said Wednesday on her show “Andrea Mitchell Reports” she was “imprecise” to claim Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) does not want slavery taught in Florida schools.

Friday, while interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris, Mitchell asked, “Let me ask you, what does Governor Ron DeSantis not know about black history and the black experience when he says that slavery and the aftermath of slavery should not be taught to Florida schoolchildren?”

Harris responded, “I don’t know what he knows and what he doesn’t know, but I know this, any push to censor America’s teachers and tell them what they should be teaching in the best interest of our children in partnership with the parents of America, is I think, wrongheaded.”

Mitchell said, “In my interview last Friday with Vice President Harris, I was imprecise in summarizing Governor DeSantis’ position about teaching slavery in schools. Governor DeSantis is not opposed to teaching the fact of slavery in schools, but he has opposed the teaching of an African American studies curriculum as well as the use of some authors and source materials that historians and teachers say makes it all but impossible for students to understand the broader historic and political context behind slavery and its aftermath in the years since.”

