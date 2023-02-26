ABC’s Moran: Georgia Grand Jury Foreman Kohrs ‘Damaged’ the Trump Investigation

ABC News reporter Terry Moran said Sunday on “This Week” that the interview blitz of Fulton County grand jury foreman Emily Kohrs “damaged the investigation” of former President Donald Trump’s call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Martha Raddatz said, “The forewoman of the grand jury investigation of whether Donald Trump or others were interfering with the 2020 election, she’s now under fire after her media blitz this week. We are back with the round table, and Terry, you cover the courts for us. This interview may have been toe-curling, but did she really break any rules?”

Moran said, “Well, no formal rules because the judge said you can talk to reporters, and that is a grand juror’s right. Please, the judge said, don’t damage the investigation. That’s what she just did. She beclowned herself for one thing. She looked like a fool, like, somebody looking for their 15 minutes, and damaged the investigation because this is no way to run a popsicle stand, much less a grand jury investigation of the former president of the United States in one of the biggest Georgia cases in history. She created a nightmare for the prosecutor who may bring charges, for the judge who’s going to preside over any trials, and given a gift to all the defendants, Donald Trump, if he is indicted and others as well.”

