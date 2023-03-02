Manchin Won’t Say if He Would Support Biden in 2024

Thursday, on FBN’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) refused to say who he would support in the 2024 presidential election, including incumbent President Joe Biden.

Partial transcript as follows:

CAVUTO: We still don’t know officially what the president’s plans are for reelection. It looks like he’s going to run again. His wife seems to be saying that. They might not be on the same page, because the president hasn’t been as unequivocal.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: But if he were to run again, would you support him?

MANCHIN: Well, let’s just see who’s all in the game.

I’m not going to say I’m going to support or not support somebody. I want to see and find the best path — the best pathway for America. We got to get out of the toxic relationships that we have in our political process. Democrats…

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: So, wait a minute. He is — you’re a Democrat. He’s a Democrat.

MANCHIN: Well, no, no, he…

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: You would not automatically support the president for reelection?

MANCHIN: Hold on. He’s our — he’s our president, OK?

When Donald Trump was our president, I said, you better pray and support your president every day, because, if they do well, the country does well.

Now, whether I’m going to support an individual, whether a Democrat or Republican, that is not what’s up for grabs right now. And it’s not what I’m going to be signing on to. I want to see the best…

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: If it were Donald Trump, Senator, if it were Donald Trump, Senator, as the Republican nominee against Joe Biden, who would you support?

MANCHIN: I’m going to look at who has the best plan.

I’m going to — I’m going to find a pathway that basically brings America together, who can do that the best, and who has the best plan for the future of America, because I’m concerned right now, as a lot of Americans. Things aren’t going the way they should go. And they haven’t been doing that for a long time.

Blame either party. Maybe it’s not working on either party. I’m looking for a pathway forward to make America together, united and stronger.