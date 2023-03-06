Karl Rove to Trump: ‘Move On – You Didn’t Win the Election’ 

Former Bush 43 adviser Karl Rove said Monday on FNC’s “The Story” that former President Donald Trump needs to “move on” from claiming he won the 2020 presidential election.

Sunday at CPAC in Maryland, Trump said, “We are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush.”

Anchor Martha MacCallum said, “President Trump went after you at one point, went after other Republicans and said, you know, that’s not the direction we’re going anymore. We’re moving hard on America first, and this is the last battle. Everyone knows it. The country could be lost forever.”

Rove said, “I was happy to be named in the middle of Paul Ryan and Jeb Bush. But you know, I think the president’s speech was a good one, but not a great one. He has now begun to emphasize issues, but some of those issues are a little weird. You know, building ten new cities around America and having people elect school principals just stuck me as fanciful ideas.”

He added, “We did have the recitation that he actually won the 2020 election and that he won it by a lot, which I think, people are over that. Just move on. You didn’t win. You aren’t president of the United States. Stay focused on the future.”

