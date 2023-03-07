Whoopi Goldberg: FNC’s Tucker Carlson ‘Taking a Page from George Orwell’s ‘1984’’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is taking a page from George Orwell’s book “1984” in his coverage of footage from the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Goldberg said, “Last night, Tucker Carlson took a page from George Orwell’s 1984 and told his viewers to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears.”

Monday on Fox News, Carlson said, “The crowd was enormous. A small percentage of them were hooligans. They committed vandalism, you’ve seen their pictures again and again, but the overwhelming majority weren’t. They were peaceful. They were orderly and meek. These were not insurrectionists. They were sightseers.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “The audience is laughing.”

Goldberg said, “How can you not? Especially after you’ve, you know, heard some of his emails about Dominion and all the stuff going on. I mean, I don’t know what he is playing at, but people saw what they saw. They saw what they saw, and they’ve seen what’s gone down with it. And no matter what, you can’t put this monkey back in the cage. You can’t. This was insurrection. It just was what it was, so people are very upset. His viewers, maybe they’re going to buy it, I don’t know.”

