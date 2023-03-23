Carville: ‘Confused’ DeSantis Can’t Play in Trump’s League

Democratic strategist James Carville said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is a “confused guy” who was not in former President Donald Trump’s league.

While discussing a potential Trump indictment, anchor Ari Melber asked, “My last question for you is, do you see DeSantis and other folks using this more, or is that too dicey for them because it cuts both ways?”

Carville said, “You know, DeSantis proves the wisdom of Mike Tyson. Everybody’s got a plan until you hit him in the mouth. That guy, he doesn’t know whether to wind his rear or scratch his watch. And he tried to play in the league that he can’t play in, and that’s pretty evident.”

He continued, “I mean, he’s a confused guy, and, you know, Trump hit him in the mouth, and he lost his plan. He just went totally off-key. So, my hat’s off to Iron Mike.”

Melber said, “It is a good Tyson quote, and it sounds like you’re not impressed that DeSantis is really up there the way he’s been built up, and we haven’t seen him in national settings and long-form interviews and debates, so we shall see.”

Carville said, “Watch this closely. It will be fun.”

