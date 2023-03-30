Michael Cohen: Trump’s Indictment Just the Beginning — ‘Accountably Matters’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the reports former President Donald Trump will be indicted in the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal probe into a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels meant “accountably matters.”

Cohen said, “You know, today’s indictment is not the end of the chapter, right? It’s, rather, the beginning. Now that the charges have been filed, it’s better for the case to let the indictment speak for itself, but there are two things that I want to say. One is that accountability matters. Something, Nicolle, you and I have talked about on virtually every appearance that I have been on your show. I stand by my testimony and the evidence that I provided to the district attorney of New York. Alvin Bragg, first and foremost, should receive at least some acknowledgment for doing the great job that they have done. But more important than even that, it’s extremely important that we let the process work out and that people do still understand that there is a presumption of innocence in this country. While the indictment is significant, in the fact that it’s the first time ever that a United States president, former or past, has indicted, there is still the presumption of innocence in this country.”

He added, “I think right now we just take a step back, acknowledge that the first time in United States history that a former president has been held accountable and a formally indictment has been charged, but more importantly, it shows that the rule of law, that justice still exists in this country and that accountability really matters.”

