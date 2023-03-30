Thune: Biden’s So ‘Overly Focused’ on Green Energy, He’ll Spend 3 Times What Was Projected in ‘Inflation Reduction Act’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Senate Minority Whip Sen. John Thune (R-SD) stated that the Biden administration is so “overly focused” on green energy and pointed to an analysis by Goldman Sachs reported by The Wall Street Journal that the energy provisions in the law will cost three times what was projected.

Thune said, [relevant remarks begin around 43:05] “[T]hey’re at a loss to explain why we can’t produce American energy and why we have to rely on these other countries around the world. They don’t have a good answer for it, because there is no good answer for it. And if [there’s] anything that the war in Ukraine has taught us, is this overdependence on countries like Russia for energy, we’ve seen that in Europe, and it should be a very direct and harsh reminder to Americans that we need an all-of-the-above American energy plan. We ought to be producing it here at home.”

He added, “I do think that this administration, because of their ESG agenda — environment, social, governance agenda — is overly focused on forms of energy that, frankly, they funded a lot of in the Inflation Reduction Act, so much so that The Wall Street Journal had an editorial earlier this week that said the cost of those policies is going to be triple of what they were talking about.”

