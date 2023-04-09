GOP Rep. McCaul: U.S. Troops in Taiwan ‘on the Table’

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Friday on FNC’s “Americas Newsroom” that the United States may send troops to Taiwan should China invade.

Host Aishah Hasnie said, “Speaker McCarthy and yourself have said that multiple times now that we need to arm Taiwan now before there’s any sort of invasion. What about U.S. troops?”

McCaul said, “I think, you know, then you are talking about authorized use of military force that would come out of my committee or a deceleration of war which has not happened since World War II.”

Hasnie said, “Would you support that?”

McCaul said, “If Communist China invades Taiwan and if the American people support this, the Congress will follow.”

Hasnie said, “So, you’re saying that the option to authorize war powers is on the table.”

McCaul said, “If Communist China invaded Taiwan, it would certainly be on the table and something that would be discussed with the American people. Is Taiwan worth it? I can argue for a lot of reasons it is.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN