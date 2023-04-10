MSNBC’s Wallace: Not One Republican ‘Doing a Single Goddamn Thing to Protect Democracy’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that not one Republican is doing a “single goddamn thing to protect democracy” while discussing Tennessee state lawmakers expelling two members from their House seats.

Wallace said, “This is a Republican problem. The Democrats haven’t done anything wrong other than maybe not fighting like Republicans. The corruption of the party that you and I were a part of is also a story that gets short-shifted. We sanitize that too. It’s corrupt from the top to the bottom, from east to west. Not one Republican condemned the Tennessee Republican majority for what they did. Not one Republican who thought that bringing democracy to Iraq or Afghanistan would make our country safer, which was — I know it’s unpopular now—that was the position of Mitch McConnell and every elected Republican. Not one of them is interested in doing a single goddamn thing to protect democracy here in America, here in Tennessee. Not one of them. And I actually find it more chilling that not a single Republican condemned what the yahoos in Tennessee did than what the yahoos in Tennessee actually did.”

