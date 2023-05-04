Abbott: Migrants Choose to Go to New York and A Sanctuary City Should Want Them

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) responded to charges by New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) that he is targeting cities with black mayors with his migrant busing program by arguing that New York is a sanctuary city and should therefore welcome migrants and pointing out that migrants want to go to New York City and choose to do so.

Abbott said, “It’s kind of odd, really, Laura, because New York and Chicago, they are self-declared sanctuary cities. So you would think they would be asking for me to be busing migrants to their cities.”

He added, “Actually, their cities are chosen, they are the chosen cities by the migrants themselves. Understand this, and that is every one of these migrants who gets on a bus, they volunteer to go, and they choose the city they go to. They want to go to New York. They want to go to Chicago and these other cities. And so, this is a completely voluntary process where, again, we’re sending them to sanctuary cities that are embracing and welcoming these migrants who have come across the border.”

