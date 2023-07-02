Ocasio-Cortez: Justice Thomas Rebuttal to Justice Jackson ‘Profoundly Disrespectful’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was “profoundly disrespectful” when disagreeing with fellow Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Thomas wrote, ‘Justice Jackson uses her broad observations about statistical relationships between race and select measures of health, wealth, and well-being to label all blacks as victims. Her desire to do so is unfathomable to me. It is an insult to individual achievement and cancerous to young minds seeking to push though barriers. Their race is not to blame for everything good or bad that happens in their lives.’ What is your response to that?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I mean, what Justice Clarence Thomas wrote there, I believe, is profoundly disrespectful. I just think it was profoundly disrespectful to his colleague. It includes sweeping assumptions about her worldview.”

She added, “Whereas when you look at what, what the response was from Justice Ketanji Brown, we saw that her dissent was grounded in fact, it was grounded in the facts of the case. It did not disparage Clarence Thomas’s overall worldview, but as a matter of fact, a nuanced critique of his analysis of the facts of the case. For him to come out and insinuate that her opinion is due to some sort of inferior or less than, you know, less than really thought-out of a stance, I think it’s profoundly insulting.”

