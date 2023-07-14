Trump: Nominating Wray ‘Probably Was’ a Mistake, Christie Recommended Him

During a portion of an interview set to air on Sunday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that was aired on Friday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” 2024 presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stated that “it probably was” a mistake for him to nominate Christopher Wray to be FBI Director during his term and Wray “was recommended very strongly” by 2024 GOP rival former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Host Maria Bartiromo introduced the clip of the interview by stating, “President Trump reacting to this week’s Judiciary Committee hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray. I spoke with the 45th President…we started our conversation with a look at the upcoming debate and whether he will participate, and I got his reaction to the FBI Director defending [against] the charges of weaponization and [politicization] at the FBI.”

In the segment, she asked, “Was it a mistake to put Christopher Wray there? I mean, obviously, the FBI is not following any of the things that you’re talking about.”

Trump responded, “Yeah, sadly, it probably was. You know, he was recommended very strongly by Chris Christie, who’s a sad case. I mean, I watch him. He’s a sad case.”

