Nikki Haley: Republicans Can’t Keep Dealing with Trump’s Legal Drama

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a Republican presidential candidate, said Tuesday on FNC’s “Americas Newsroom” that former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal issues are getting in the way of the Republican presidential primary.

Host Bill Hemmer said, “Former President Donald Trump announced that he has been notified as of Sunday night that he says he is the target of an indictment as it relates to January 6th. Your reaction to that and how does it affect the race? You have qualified for the first debate. How does this indictment affect his candidacy?”

Haley said, “It is going to keep on going. I mean the rest of this primary election is gonna be in reference to Trump. It’s gonna be about lawsuits, it’s gonna be about legal fees, it’s gonna be about judges, and it’s just gonna continue to be a further and further distraction. And that’s why I’m running. It’s because we need a new generational leader. We can’t keep dealing with this drama. We can’t keep dealing with the negativity. We can’t keep dealing with all of this.”

She added, “We’ve got China that’s literally trying to be at war with us, you’ve got Iran building a bomb, you’ve got North Korea detaining a soldier and testing ballistic missiles. We need to focus on the debt and the lack of transparency in schools and crime and the craziness on the border. We can’t be sitting there focused on lawsuits over and over again.”

