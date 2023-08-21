Mayorkas: Climate Crisis One of ‘Most Prominent Threats That We Face’

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that the “climate crisis” was one of the “most prominent threats that we face.”

Cabrera asked, “Zooming out when you look at all of these natural disasters happening at the same time, and it just seems like the hit keeps coming, former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, someone who has held your role before, has told me he believes the climate crisis may be the greatest threat to U.S. national security. Do you agree with that?”

Mayorkas said, “I think it is one of the most prominent threats that we face.”

He continued, “You know, I was with the president in Mayfield, Kentucky, a number of months ago, when a tornado devastated that community. I was in Mississippi, when I saw another community devastated by a tornado of unprecedented speed, and strength and resulting in extreme devastation.”

Mayorkas added, “The frequency and gravity of extreme weather events in the United States and around the world is one of the greatest challenges that the globe currently encounters. And we need to work together as a community of people across the world to address this.”

