Behar: Wait Until Melania Finds Out Trump Is ‘Worth 800 Bucks’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” to wait until former first lady Melania Trump finds out Donald Trump is “worth 800 bucks” while discussing a federal judge ruling the former president is liable for fraud.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “The judge ruled that he committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets by billions of dollars. Now, he stands to lose control of his real estate properties as well. Will this finally pull back the curtain on the man?”

Behar said, “Wait til Melania finds out he’s worth 800 bucks.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “That’s going to be the best. I would say it’s it’s pulling the curtain entirely back. But we’re peeking in now. Right. I mean, that’s where it is. Letitia James, kudos to her.”

Goldberg said, “She was not playing.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Here’s the thing, like because I do know the man decently well, he thinks that being a loser or being poor or struggling financially, those are the absolute worst things. He never learned that playground lesson we did, that winning isn’t everything.”

She added, “I think this, I honestly think seeing the potentially seeing the same Trump Tower taken off of Fifth Avenue would be more devastating to him than sitting in a prison cell because it says unequivocally he is a loser in the place he always wanted to be.”

Behar said, “He’s a loser.”

