FNC’s Perino: Biden’s Speech Seemed Like Pages Were ‘Out of Order’

Fox News anchor Dana Perino said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s address to the nation seemed like the pages were out of order.

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said, “I think it may be remembered as one of the best, if not the best, speeches of his presidency. He was firm, he was unequivocal, he was strong, as he has been particularly in recent days before he went to Israel and while he was over there.”

Perino said, “I am a little out of my comfort zone because I almost always agree with Brit Hume. I wish we were sitting next to each other so I could hold his hand and watch that together again.’

She continued, “I didn’t think it was strong. I prepared to love this speech and stand up and cheer. At times I felt like we were reading a speech whose pages were mixed up out of order.”

She added, “He didn’t spend enough time talking about the atrocities of October 7th. He has a deep understanding of the pain and anti-semitism both abroad and at home. But he rushed that part of the speech. Then we are talking about Ukraine. Then back to Israel butt wait, then he brought in Taiwan. I thought we would hear something on the Southern border. I didn’t think it was as strong as it could have been. I wanted it to be strong.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN