Tim Scott: Biden Didn’t Mention the Dems, Schools Who Are Fomenting Antisemitism

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsnight,” 2024 presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) criticized President Joe Biden’s primetime speech earlier that night by noting that while the President criticized antisemitism and argued that hate and bigotry need to be fought, “he didn’t talk about the Squad, he didn’t talk about the universities where we find the hate being fomented.”

While discussing the legislation Scott recently introduced to pull federal student aid from colleges and universities that facilitate events that promote violent antisemitism, Scott said, “I think, with my tax dollars, that is a part of the federal spending, if colleges and universities are not willing to push back on hate on their college campuses — not the expression of disagreements, but saying, let’s murder people — that leadership should be punished.”

Host Abby Phillip then said, “Leadership should be punished, but I think you would agree students would be as well.”

Scott responded, “Let us be clear here, the universities are responsible for the actions on their campuses. The President himself said, we should root out hate. But he didn’t talk about the Squad, he didn’t talk about the universities where we find the hate being fomented.”

