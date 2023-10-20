Ana Navarro: The Root of All the Republican’s ‘Evil Is Donald Trump’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed the root of Republican’s “evil” was former President Donald Trump.

Navarro said, “Yesterday I spent a lot of time watching news as a lot of are doing and it’s almost like you feel schizophrenic. On the one hand you’re seeing the horror happen in Israel and Gaza and the danger in that region, and then you turn to America and it is a complete clown show.”

She added, “You’ve got the former president and his minions on trial pleading guilty. You got in the House of Representatives, I can’t, I mean the things that are happening, there is no speaker. That to me the contrast could not be more dramatic. Yesterday we heard a phone call that people were making to pressure congresspeople who did not vote.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Death Threats.”

Navarro said, “The most horrible things, the root of all this evil is Donald Trump, the havoc he started on the Republican party and country.”

Haines said, “It reminds us why that speech last night was so important. When countries are divided and they’re in tumult, that’s when people attack. So right now, yes, it’s a clown show.”

She added, “It’s essential that our president stands up and says, no, no, we can fight among ourselves but we’re in this together.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN