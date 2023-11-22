Comer: Expect Biden Impeachment Vote Early Spring 2024

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) offered an update on his committee’s investigation into alleged wrongdoing by the Biden family.

The Kentucky Republican said there were “smoking guns” produced by his committee, but still some questions were unanswered.

“[I] think we produced many smoking guns,” he said. “There are people in the mainstream media that want to say otherwise. But poll after poll comes out and shows that the American people are keeping up with this investigation and they realize that something bad is going on here.”

“And the president of the United States has been dishonest with the American people,” Comer continued. “He has lied at least a dozen times about who he met with and what level of involvement he had in his family policy criminal activities. That is what there. We are talking about money laundering. We are talking about tax evasion. We are talking about securities fraud, and on and on and on. These are very serious crimes that any other American would have gone to prison over. So, really there are two things that Congress is going to have to look at here with respect to corruption.”

“First of all, there is the corruption itself,” he added. “And secondly is the government coverup.”

He said he anticipated an impeachment vote in the early spring next year.

“Well, certainly, that will be early spring,” Comer replied. “The sooner, the better. It just depends on when these people come in for their depositions and transcribed interviews. We have about 24 people that we want to hear from, and we’re expecting to hear from them in the next 45 days. After we hear from them, hopefully, we’re able to wrap up our job on the Oversight Committee, which is to investigate criminal wrongdoing and issue a report. Then we will hand it off to the Judiciary Committee.”

