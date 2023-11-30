DeSantis: Newsom Exempted Himself from His Own COVID Restrictions

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity” during a debate with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) that Newsom had exempted himself from his own COVID restrictions.

DeSantis said, “You almost have to try to mess California up. That is what Gavin Newsom has done since he has been governor. He is the first governor to ever lose population. They actually, at one point, ran out of U-Hauls in the state of California because so many people were leaving.”

He continued, “Of course, he has imposed restrictions on his own people while exempting himself from those restrictions and going to The French Laundry while his people were suffering. He led the country in school closures, blocking kids out of school while he had his own kids in private school in person.”

DeSantis added, “No, he is very good at spending these tales. He is very good at being slick and slippery. He will tell a blizzard of lies to be able to try to mask the failures. But the reality is they have failed because of his leftist ideology. And the choice for America is this: what Biden and, Harris and Newsom want to do is take the California model and do that nationally. In Florida, we showed the conservative principles work. This country must choose freedom over failure.”

