Watch: DeSantis Presses Newsom on San Francisco ‘Poop Map’

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity” during a debate with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) that the streets of San Francisco are covered in human feces showing a map.

Newsom said, “We’ve also invested unprecedented resources in reforming our behavioral health system. Ron has literally the worst mental health system in America, forgive me, outside of Mississippi and Texas, so with all due respect to being lectured on some of these topics, Ron DeSantis is not the one I’m going to be listening to.”

Desantis said, “This is a map of San Francisco. There’s a lot of plots on that. You may be asking what that plotting is. Well, this is an app where they plot the human feces that are found on the streets of San Francisco.”

He added, “Human feces is now a fact of life except when a communist dictator comes to town then they cleaned up the streets.”

