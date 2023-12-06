Christie: Ramaswamy Is a ‘Jackass’ — I’ve Had Enough of His ‘Smart-Ass Harvard Mouth’

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Wednesday on CNN’s post-Republican debate coverage that his rival Vivek Ramaswamy is a “jackass” with a “smart-ass Harvard mouth.”

When asked about defending his rival Nikki Haley, Christie said, “Nikki and I disagree. I don’t think she should be president of the United States. She is a smart woman and an accomplished woman, and worked incredibly hard both in South Carolina and in the U.N.. I think Vivek does have a woman problem. I do think he insults women’s basic intelligence. He’s done it over and over and over again. And I guess tonight, I just had had enough. I had enough of listening to his garbage, and as I said, his smart-ass Harvard mouth, because that’s what it is when he’s dictating to me. Nikki Haley. We have committed ourselves to public service while he’s been off stealing from seniors to make his fortune. Yeah, I’m not going to put up with him anymore.”

Christie concluded, “If someone is insulting Nikki Haley in a way that was personal, it was nothing about issues, he said she is not smart enough to know where things on the map, that his 3-year-old son is smarter than a woman who served as a two-term governor and U.N. ambassador, he is a jackass. It’s not me forming an alliance with Nikki Haley. ”

