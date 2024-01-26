Axelrod: Biden Lacks ‘Real Action Steps’ to Fix Border ‘Crisis’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Here and Now,” former Obama adviser David Axelrod stated that President Joe Biden does have to be “very aggressive” in addressing the “crisis” on the border and that he needs “real action steps, quickly, about how to stem the flow of immigrants. Because that is one of the symbols to people that things are out of control.”

Co-host Robin Young asked, [relevant exchange begins around 6:05] “[A] lot of conservative writers who are not for Donald Trump wrote about…immigration, and they said, look, he was right. He saw how this was affecting different people along the border and a perception people might have — which may not be reality — that they are losing their jobs or they’re being invaded. How does Biden seize that back?”

Axelrod responded, “Well, look, I think he has to be very aggressive on this. There is a crisis, but it has to be done right. And I think that’s what Biden’s message is, it should be. But it has to contain real action steps, quickly, about how to stem the flow of immigrants. Because that is one of the symbols to people that things are out of control.”

