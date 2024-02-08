Tucker Carlson Interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin on his Twitter/X show posted on Thursday.

The wide-ranging interview lasted for over two hours. The Putin interview took place in Moscow, Russia on February 6th, 2024.

Speaking through a translator, on the Russian military, Putin said, “We are now ahead of everyone, the United States and the other countries in terms of the development of hypersonic strike systems. And we are improving them every day.”

On a deal over the Ukraine war Putin said, “We’re willing to negotiate.”

He continued, “It is the western side, and Ukraine is obviously a satellite state of the US. It is evident. I do not want you to take it as if I am looking for a strong word or an insult. But we both understand what is happening.”

Putin added, “If you really want to stop fighting, you need to stop supplying weapons. It will be over within a few weeks. That’s it. And then we can agree on some terms before you do that, stop.”

