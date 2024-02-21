Haley Backtracks: I Did Not Agree With the Alabama Supreme Court When I Said Embryos Are Babies

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Wednesday on CNN’s “King Charles” that she did not agree with the Alabama Supreme Court when she said that frozen embryos created through in-vitro fertilization were “babies.”

On NBC News, reporter Ali Vitali asked, “Something that came up in Alabama, the Supreme Court there said embryos created by IVF are considered children and are offered those same protections. Do you agree?”

Haley said, “Embryos, to me, are babies.”

Co-host Gayle King said, “You’re making news again today. You make news everyday, Governor Haley, but today you’re making news because you agreed with the Alabama Supreme Court that ruled that embryos are people. And today you said yes, you believe there are people too. I think that troubled many people, especially women who are going through IVF treatments. We’re hearing reports already about fertility clinics that are shutting down because they’re worried. What do you say to women that are now concerned about that?”

Haley said, “Well, first of all, I didn’t, I mean, this is again, I didn’t say that I agree with the Alabama ruling. What the question that I was asked was do I believe an embryo is a baby? I do think that if you look in the definition and embryo is considered an unborn baby and so yes, I believe from my stance at that is the difference is and this is what I say about abortion as well. We need to treat these issues with the utmost respect.”

