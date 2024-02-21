Jeffries: Trump Is Leading ‘Growing Pro-Putin Faction in the GOP

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump was leading a “growing pro-Putin faction in the Republican Party.”

Jeffries said, “Donald Trump views himself as a Putinesque dictatorial figure.”

He continued, “He said it and we should believe him that he wants to go down this road and that’s the problem that we’re encountering with some of my Republican colleagues that there’s a growing pro-Putin faction in the Republican Party and it’s led by Donald Trump, some other outside figures like Tucker Carlson and on the inside Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan.”

Jeffries added, “What we’re saying is that standing by Ukraine is standing by America’s national security interests. That’s why it should be done in a bipartisan way, and we’re calling upon the republican leadership in our House to just put the bill on the floor for an up-or-down vote.”

He concluded, “These are investments that will be made in the United States, that will generate economic activity for everyday Americans. Some of my colleagues understand those dynamics but others are more concerned with performance politics and political stunts. We need less of that. Actually we need to get rid of it and focus on doing the job for the American people.”

