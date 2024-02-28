Romney: I Would ‘Absolutely Not’ Vote for Trump over Biden

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” that he would never vote for former President Donald Trump for president over President Joe Biden.

Anchor Kaitlan Collins asked, “Would you vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden?”

Romney said, “No, no, no, absolutely not.”

He continued, “For me there two the factors for decided who I want to have as the leader of my country, and the person who is the example of the president for my kids, my grandkids. One is their position and policies. And on foreign policy I’m not aligned with Donald Trump, at least as I understand his policy and domestic policy. Yeah I’m aligned with many of his domestic policies.”

Romney added, “But there’s another dimension besides policy and that’s character. And I think what America is as a nation, what is allowed us to be the most powerful nation on earth and the leader of the earth is the character of the people who have been our leaders and past presidents. But also mothers, fathers, church leaders, university presidents, and so forth. Having a president who is so defaulted of character would have an enormous impact on the character of America. And for me that’s the primary consideration.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN