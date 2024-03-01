Haley on Trump Immunity Claims: ‘No President Should Ever Be Above the Law’

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Friday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that “no president should ever be above the law” when asked about the Supreme Court hearing arguments on former President Donald Trump’s claims of presidential immunity.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to start with what’s happening with Donald Trump today. He’s back in Florida for one of the federal cases against him. Meanwhile, in another, the January 6, case, the Supreme Court announced this week that it would hear arguments in April about whether or not he will get his push for immunity. This means that there’s a very good chance that the trial, if it does go forward, won’t happen until either right before or even during and maybe even after the election. Should the Supreme Court expedite this?”

Haley said, “Well, I think the Supreme Court should hear it because we do want to look at immunity. No president should ever be above the law. And, you know, we’ve never really had to clarify this before, and I think it’s important for the Supreme Court to clarify,” replied the candidate. “Would we like to see things go faster? Of course, we would. But do you think the judges and the lawyers are going to have that happen? I don’t know, I mean, it could be that it takes a while, but I’m just glad that they’re hearing it. I think that’s important.”

Bash said, “Is it important for voters to know how this trial and others wrap up before they go to the polls?”

Haley said, “Of course, of course. I mean they’re- you know, you want people to have as much information about the people they’re deciding will be president before they go to the polls. You know, that’s the part that, you know, we all should hope to have. I don’t know that we’ll have that clarity, but I think that that’s something that voters would want.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN