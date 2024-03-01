Katie Porter: GOP Coming for ‘Every Last Bit of Women’s Freedom’ — ‘We Need to Fight Like Hell’

Representative Katie Porter (D-CA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Republicans were coming “for every last bit of women’s freedom to make their own decisions about their health.”

Porter said, Look, this entire saying is about Nancy Mace being performative, about the Republican Party trying to convince people and lull them into thinking that they will not come for every last bit of women’s freedom to make their own decisions about their health and about when and if to start a family. Look, people said Roe would never fall. It fell. Now they’re saying, well, they never attack things like IVF. They will never attack birth control. Wake up, America. Everyone who is a woman or knows and loves a woman and beliefs and freedom of to be up in arms about this. And the only solution here is vote them out.”

She continued, “This is the beginning, and if we don’t act, it will be the end. So, I think we have to quit mincing words and quit trying to reassure Americans. Our rights are under attack, and we need to fight like hell.

Porter added, “I think that reflects the lack of urgency, that kind of language. This is a harbinger of what is to come. This is part of the gradual erosion of our democracy. It is about people not having freedom today. It is about our daughters having less freedom than we had. So I think there needs to be more urgency on this from elected leaders across the country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN