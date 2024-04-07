Dem Sen. Van Hollen: Biden Messaging on Israel Is ‘Not Clear’

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he is “not clear” on the Biden administration’s position on Israel’s war with Hamas.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to pick up on this same topic we’ve been talking about in terms of the developing policy, because you have been pressing for the White House to act- act on the President’s own standards for national security, and to hold Israel to account in terms of possibly conditioning military aid. Were you clear on what the White House position is?

SENATOR CHRIS VAN HOLLEN: I’m not clear. First of all, I should say, I’m glad Bill Burns is in Cairo. I hope we get a ceasefire and a return of all the hostages. I was glad to see the President, at least as reported out, finally say to President Netanyahu, that if you don’t follow these, you know, my requests, that there will be consequences. But the president and the White House have yet to lay out what consequences they have and they want to impose. And we have had a situation where for months, the President has made requests to the Netanyahu government, they have ignored those requests, and we’ve sent more 2000 pound bombs. We cannot revert back to that. We have to make sure that when the President requests something that we have a means to enforce it.