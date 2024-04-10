Whoopi Goldberg: Republicans Want to ‘Bring Slavery Back’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that some Republicans would like to “bring slavery back” during the panel discussion of the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling reinstating an 1864 abortion ban.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I believe a lot of elected Republicans are completely out of step with the sentiment of the country because we’ve seen in Kansas, a very red state, Ohio, and Kentucky that Republicans turned out to protect access to abortion so this is a big win for Democrats I believe in the election.”

Goldberg said, “Take a look at the things that they’re rolling back. Remember I said ages ago, you know, in their minds they want to bring slavery back. They’re okay with it because you see things change — now one of the good things about the Supreme Court is you can fight to make sure you make stuff better. You don’t generally fight to make stuff worse.”

She added, “To me, if you’re OK rolling that back, when things were not even a state, when we had no say. So how’s that going to roll? How’s that going to roll? What’s the next thing? Because you know with all of this comes birth control, with all of this comes everything that you need as a woman to have had put in place to make sure that we are doing better than we were before.”

