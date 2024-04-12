Gov. Hobbs: ‘Arizona Women Will Die’ Under State Abortion Ban

Governor Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that women in her state will die because of the reinstated abortion ban from 1864.

Hobbs said, “This is absolutely outrageous, and, you know, we can talk about how crazy it is that a law passed in 1864 by 27 men now controls the lives of millions of Arizona women, but I want to talk about the effect that’s going to have on women in our state.”

She added, “I, myself, have personally experienced a miscarriage, losing a pregnancy by miscarriage and the treatment for that is a procedure that is also an abortion, and that is a common treatment and how outrageous is it that if you have this terrible thing happen, that doctors can’t treat you because they’ll be criminalized for it now?”

Hobbs added, “They need to repeal this law. It is the right thing to do for Arizonans. I know that Arizona women will die under this ban and they need to get their stuff together and just repeal it.”

She concluded, “I am pretty tired of cleaning up Donald Trump’s messes in Arizona. This is really nothing but political opportunism coming from these folks who wanted this. This is what they wanted when they worked to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

