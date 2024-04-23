GOP Rep. Roy: Speaker Johnson Walked Away from Securing the Border

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) said Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) walked away from his promise to secure the border as part of his foreign aid package.

Roy said, “Well, look, I think the American people now see very clearly what’s going on. Let’s be very clear, a majority of Republicans voted against this bill on Saturday. It’s not some band of crazy people. A majority of Republicans voted no. Elise Stefanik voted against this bill. Let’s be very clear. Let’s remember that a majority of Republicans voted against the omnibus spending bill two weeks ago that funded our defense.”

He added, “The American people are now seeing laid bare that the Republican Party campaigned using big rhetoric, saying they’re going to secure the border, and then when push comes to shove, the speaker spent six months saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to secure the border, I will demand it on the back of Ukraine,’ and then walks away from that promise. My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine. I stand in solidarity with the people of Israel, but I’m not going to fund both sides of a war, I’m not going to spend $100 billion we don’t have, unpaid for, to then walk away from securing the border of the United States and that is what the speaker did.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN