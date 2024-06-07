ABC’s Hostin: Black Male Trump Supporters as Real as ‘Unicorns’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that black male supporters of former President Donald Trump are as real as “unicorns.”

During a panel discussion on Rep. Byron Donalds’s (R-FL) remarks about black families during the Jim Crow era, Hostin said, “I think it’s pandering. I don’t think it’s stupidity. I think it’s pandering to Donald Trump.”

She continued, “I thought it was interesting that the framing was a room of black Republicans. Where are they? Where are they? Because if you look at the stats, 77% of — 81%, I’m sorry, of black men are part of the Democratic Party. Black voters consistently align with the Democratic Party. Over 95% of black women are part of the Democratic Party. So these black men that he was speaking with, I’d love to see them. It would be like looking at unicorns.”

Hostin added, “So I think that the sad thing is, you know, I agree with you, Ana, is that this came from the mouth of a black man, right, and so if you’re pandering yourself and your community and your history to a man like Donald Trump who is a disgraced, one-term, twice impeached, convicted felon, we get to say now, is even more despicable in this country.”

