Scaramucci: Trump Will Use FBI Like the ‘Gestapo’ in Second Term

Former Trump administration communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that former President Donald Trump plans to use the FBI like Nazi Germany’s “Gestapo.”

Scaramucci said, “The Biden messaging is fantastic. The Biden legislative agenda has work. He’s done more for working class people, then Donald Trump did 2017 to 2021 but you’ve got an issue there.”

He continued, “Unfortunately in our society now, these elections are popularity contests and not hiring decisions. And so they have to come up with a strategy to expand the net of the Biden Independants.”

Scaramucci added, “Dr. Phil is a great guy. I don’t know what he charged for that therapy session with Donald Trump, but it was a therapy session. And laced underneath all of that a double entendre because Donald Trump will say two things at once and then his adversaries will pick up on one thing. And the people that are supporting and we’ll pick up on another. So he’s saying he doesn’t want revenge, revenge is success, and the other side of his mouth, he’s letting people know, ‘Hey, I can’t wait to get this job because I’m going to seek retribution through the justice system.’ He’s also told friends of mine that have defended him in court, defense attorneys, that he wants to use the FBI as the Gestapo. He probably doesn’t know what that means, but he has said that. S we have to hold them accountable for those things. If we do all of that, President Biden will win reelection.”

