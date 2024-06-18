Behar: Trump Has Gone ‘Full Jim Jones’ — ‘It’s Like the Kool-Aid Thing’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump has gone “full Jim Jones,” referencing the cult leader whose group committed mass suicide by drinking poisoned Kool-Aid.

Behar said, “Once you have political violence you have fascism following that. You’ve characterized some of Trump’s rhetoric as being pornographically violent. That’s a good phrase, I like it. In just the last weeks he’s joked about his supporters committing suicide. Lsten to this, did you catch this, he tells them wouldn’t it be bet tore commit suicide than to vote for Biden? He’s going full Jim Jones now. You know, it’s like the Kool-aid thing. Is he losing it or what? Do they think he’s kidding when he says that?”

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said, “There is something going on aside from the politics of it deeply weird. Who is into Hannibal Lecter as a character? That movie is very old.”

She added, “Or the sharks, when he talks about crime he draws you through it. And then they got stabbed and then they turned the weapon and then when he was talking the stupid thing about the sharks he had to go the extra detail to talk about the woman getting her leg bit off.”

