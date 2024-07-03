Dem Sen. Welch: Hur Audio of Biden Shouldn’t Be Released, It Can Be ‘Manipulated’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) argued that the audio recording of President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur should not be publicly released because we shouldn’t politicize investigations and the audio can be “used and manipulated, especially with all the AI, false information, how things can be manipulated.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar asked, “Should we hear the tape of Biden doing his interview with Robert Hur in the Hunter Biden case to dispel concerns that some of what we heard and saw on the debate stage last week is also what was on that tape, considering Hur’s description of it in his filing?”

Welch answered, “No, I don’t think so. That getting out there then becomes politically manipulated. What we saw in real-time with that debate, we can’t unsee, and the challenge that the President would have is to overcome the impact of that debate. And that’s got to be in real-time. But I think the justice — the [politicization] of these investigations isn’t something that should be, I think, used and manipulated, especially with all the AI, false information, how things can be manipulated. So, we’ve got that debate. That tape is plenty of indication of the challenge the President faces going forward.”

