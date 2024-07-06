Dem Rep. Doggett: I Talk to People Who’ve Seen ‘Marked Changes’ in Biden Recently, ‘Can’t Comment On’ if I’ve Seen It

During an interview with CNN on Friday, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), who called for President Joe Biden to leave the 2024 presidential race earlier this week, said that he “can’t comment on” whether or not he’s seen a decline in Biden’s cognitive ability, sharpness, and/or communications, he hasn’t met with the President a large amount of times, and stated that “I do visit with people who say they have seen some marked changes” in Biden “in recent months.”

Doggett began by saying that he’s not calling for Biden to leave the race because he thinks he’s unqualified, but because the risk of a second Trump term is too great, and he doesn’t know why, despite Biden’s record compared to Trump’s, Biden is lagging behind Trump in the polls.

Later, host Jim Sciutto asked, “You’ve met with the President, personally, many times, over a number of years. Have you personally seen a decline in his cognitive capability, his sharpness, his communications?”

Doggett answered, “I can’t really say that I’ve met with him a large number of times, and I can’t comment on that. But I do visit with people who say they have seen some marked changes in recent months.”

